Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.94% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $525,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 151,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,310. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

