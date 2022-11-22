Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $142.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

