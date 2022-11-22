Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,149 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

