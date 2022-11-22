Financial Analysis: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RBB Bancorp and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cadence Bank 0 1 1 1 3.00

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 34.92% 13.43% 1.53% Cadence Bank 17.78% 11.92% 1.12%

Dividends

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. RBB Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Cadence Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $165.81 million 2.57 $56.91 million $3.20 7.00 Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.41 $195.16 million $1.72 16.27

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Cadence Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 23 branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

