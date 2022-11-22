Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

