Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

