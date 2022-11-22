Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.