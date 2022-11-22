Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,476,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,020,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.