Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,619 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $61.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.