Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 8,800 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

