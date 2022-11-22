Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,883,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSV opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

