First Interstate Bank Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. 302,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $270.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

