First Interstate Bank Has $4.29 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,214 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.91. 70,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,389. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.16.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.