First Interstate Bank Has $47.21 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJH traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.77. 54,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,617. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.61.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

