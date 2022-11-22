First Interstate Bank Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. 576,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

