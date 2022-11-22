First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,528. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

