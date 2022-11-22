First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.