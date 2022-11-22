First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.02

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.02 and last traded at $166.65, with a volume of 23330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

