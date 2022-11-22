First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE FAM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
