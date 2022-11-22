First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FAM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

