First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 564,886 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.09. 4,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,919. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

