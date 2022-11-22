First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,999 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 14,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,241. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

