FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

FirstGroup Price Performance

FGROY opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGROY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 160 ($1.89) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.76) to GBX 129 ($1.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

