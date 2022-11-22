Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.32.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Five9 by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

