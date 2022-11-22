Floki Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.37 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $81.22 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00465476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.04 or 0.28558866 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.