Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.