ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORG. William Blair cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

About ForgeRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

