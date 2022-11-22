ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Large Volume Increase

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on FORG. William Blair cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.
ForgeRock Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
Further Reading
