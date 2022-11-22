Franchise Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after purchasing an additional 819,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 33,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.