Franchise Capital Ltd Sells 5,513,287 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Franchise Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513,287 shares during the quarter. Zhihu makes up 0.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Zhihu worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Zhihu by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zhihu by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 20,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,542. The stock has a market cap of $680.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

