Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,990,387 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $198,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,610,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

