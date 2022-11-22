Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 916,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $219,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $241.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

