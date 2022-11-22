Franklin Resources Inc. Has $204.67 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.04% of AerCap worth $204,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AerCap by 72.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

