Franklin Resources Inc. Has $239.84 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $239,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

