Franklin Resources Inc. Has $265.60 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $265,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day moving average is $269.97. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

