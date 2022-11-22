Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,456,270 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,456,270 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Microchip Technology worth $208,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 942,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 64,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.