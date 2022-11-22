Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 149,483 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,483 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

