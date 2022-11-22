Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 934,218 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.74% of Avalara worth $231,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Avalara by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

