FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.94. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,823 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 313,158 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

