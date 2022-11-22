FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.94. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,823 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FREY. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
