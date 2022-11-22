Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Given a C$4.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) received a C$4.80 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Frontier Lithium stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.13. 1,081,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,127. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.54 million and a P/E ratio of -40.77. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.