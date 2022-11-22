Fruits Market Capitalization Tops $204.42 Million (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $204.42 million and $260,828.93 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars.

