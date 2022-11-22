G999 (G999) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,493.03

G999 (G999) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7,493.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00057460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000270 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.