Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Garmin comprises 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.33% of Garmin worth $631,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,306. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $144.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

