Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 3.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $51.93. 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.