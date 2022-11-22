Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 3.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $51.93. 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Trading Up 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $680.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genesco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
