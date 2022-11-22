Genesis Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $497,179.60 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $497,179.60 and $12.04 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

