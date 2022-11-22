Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Up 5.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 5.84 and last traded at 5.72. 5,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 878,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GETY. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.06.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.