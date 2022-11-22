Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 187.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943,617 shares in the company, valued at $50,683,553.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $530,195.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,683,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,493,901 shares of company stock worth $17,358,313. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

