GogolCoin (GOL) 1-Day Volume Tops $61,745.13

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GogolCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. GogolCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.90 million and approximately $61,745.13 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin launched on March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

