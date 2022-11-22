Goldfinch Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $518,838.41 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,572,484 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

