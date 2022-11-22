Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 461,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

