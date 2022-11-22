Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,052,421 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 2.91% of Sunrun worth $144,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 201.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunrun by 14.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 39.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 314,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Sunrun by 196.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 101,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,314. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

