Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $359.48 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $359,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,661. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

